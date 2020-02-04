Victim identified in fatal Palmyra Road wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man was killed in a late Monday afternoon wreck in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Wesley Letchworth, 35, died in the wreck that happened in the 2700 block of Palmyra Road.
Letchworth, driving a black Dodge Nitro, was going north in the left lane on Palmyra Road. Another vehicle, a white Ford F350, was going south in the right lane.
Police said for some unknown reason, the Dodge Nitro swerved into the left lane and crossed the center line.
The two vehicles collided, according to APD.
The victim died from his injuries and the second driver had complaints of injury, police said.
Both were taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center.
APD said the crash is still under investigation.
