Valdosta mom arrested for leaving baby, dog in hot car

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 2:30 p.m., officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 200 block of Norman Drive in reference to a baby and dog being left alone in a vehicle.
Officers found Kianea Gayden had left her child, not yet a year old, and a dog in the vehicle, unattended. They had been there about 20 minutes, police said.
The child was found to be sweating profusely. The dog also appeared to have been affected by the heat. Both were checked on the scene and were determined to be alright, according to VPD.
Gayden was taken to Lowndes County Jail for misdemeanor reckless conduct.
“The child’s car seat, in this case, had a surface temperature of over 130 degrees, which is an example of why we should never leave any person or animal in a vehicle if they are not capable of carrying for themselves. We are extremely grateful to the citizens that observed this danger and quickly contacted us," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
