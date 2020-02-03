Strong-Severe Storms Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny with unseasonably warm 70s Monday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds and not as cool lows low 50s. Tuesday cloudy and dry as highs top low-mid 70s.
Wednesday a potent storm system is expected to bring a line of storms that will impact Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle and a few SWGA counties late Wednesday. Thursday appears to be the best chance for severe weather with the line of storms moving east. There is a chance we’ll have multiple rounds of severe storms from late Wednesday through Thursday evening.
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. There’s a Slight Risk for threats of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and very heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will average 2″- 4″+.
Make sure your family has a plan for protective active and you have multiple ways to be alerted including WALB’s First Alert Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio.
Early Friday drier and cooler.
