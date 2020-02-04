ScanSource: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11.4 million.
The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.
The technology products distributor posted revenue of $989.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in April, ScanSource expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 54 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $865 million to $915 million for the fiscal third quarter.
ScanSource shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.79, a fall of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.
