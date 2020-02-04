Renovations underway at Moultrie park

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A blighted park in Moultrie is receiving some much-needed updates.
City leaders said this project is long overdue.
Moultrie residents often refer to the park as “northwest park.”
The old tennis courts have been converted to two regulation-size basketball courts and the field behind the court will soon have several picnic areas.
City Manager Pete Dillard said this park has been a part of the community for nearly 50 years.
He said the best way to continue enhancing the community is to improve its parks.
“The way to make the neighborhood better, it’s a nice neighborhood, nice people. A lot of people have lived here for a long time but, if we don’t make this nice, how can the rest of the neighborhood stay in good shape or even get better," said Dillard.
Dillard said construction should be completed by March and then they’ll begin renovations on the second neighborhood park in Moultrie.
