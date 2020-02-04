Police: Missing Albany 83-year-old suffers from dementia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is hoping you can help officers find an 83-year-old man who went missing Monday evening.
Police said Nathaniel Gaiter was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cinnamon Court.
Gaiter was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, brown dress shoes and an Atlanta Falcons ball cap.
Police said Gaiter suffers from dementia.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows where he is, is asked to call police (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.