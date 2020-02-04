Phoebe preps for major updates throughout 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe leaders said you can expect to see big changes as we continue into 2020.
Phoebe President and CEO, Scott Steiner said they’re expanding the emergency room.
They're also starting five focus groups now.
He said these will help them design a new emergency room, a new NICU and eventually OR upgrades.
The hospital will also build private rooms over time.
“A lot of action happening. I think we’re going to have some nice updates in the next three to six months. You’re going to start to see visually about what’s happening and what’s coming together,” said Steiner.
Steiner said they should also have the new helipad finished in about three weeks.
Medical students will soon be able to practice on mannequins that bleed, talk and have heart attacks.
Phoebe is creating a 22,000 square foot, state of the art simulation lab.
Students and medical professionals can practice on mannequins that are pregnant, have trauma wounds and give blood pressure readings.
The artificially intelligent mannequins come in men, women, children, and infants.
Steiner said the lab will make sure everyone is prepared for real-life situations.
“If there’s no stimulation, then simulation happens on real people. That’s how new nurses, new doctors, new health care employees, we all learn. So for most of us, we don’t learn on human beings. So any hospital that doesn’t have simulation, is learning on real people,” said Steiner.
The lab is set to open sometime in May.
