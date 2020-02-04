Parents, students upset over Furlow Charter principal’s dismissal

“Jason Williams is a veteran educator in Sumter County. Most recently, he served as Assistant Principal of Furlow Charter School and was then promoted to Principal at the beginning of the school year. In late fall, a member of the Governing Board filed a complaint with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide further comment until the time that Principal Williams is cleared by the Commission, which we expect to happen soon. He would like the community to know that there have not been any allegations concerning the safety of students or any misuse of school resources, and he categorically denies any claim that he violated any of his ethical or professional duties.”