Moultrie police investigate shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a person was shot.
Police did not release very much information but did say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday on 5th Street Northwest.
MPD also did not want to release the condition of the victim or if there is a suspect in the incident at this time.
However, police said they expect to release more information on the case Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.
