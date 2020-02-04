Middle school student in custody for Coffee Co. school threat

By WALB News Team | February 4, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:04 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A middle schooler was taken into custody for a threat made to a Coffee County school, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

The school district said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday night about a threatening post on social media.

The sheriff’s office and the school district did an investigation and the student was taken into custody.

Monday night's incident was unrelated to the threat that was made Saturday evening. The threat on Saturday was made...

Posted by Coffee County Schools GA on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The school district said the Monday threat was unrelated to the threat made Saturday night.

The Saturday threat was made by a person in Flordia, according to the district.

