Middle school student in custody for Coffee Co. school threat

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A middle schooler was taken into custody for a threat made to a Coffee County school, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
The school district said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday night about a threatening post on social media.
The sheriff’s office and the school district did an investigation and the student was taken into custody.
The school district said the Monday threat was unrelated to the threat made Saturday night.
The Saturday threat was made by a person in Flordia, according to the district.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.