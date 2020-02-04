Microchip Tech: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $311.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.51. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.38.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.32 billion.
Microchip Tech shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.71, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.
