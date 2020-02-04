Manhattan Associates: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.
The business software company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $85.8 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $617.9 million.
Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.53 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $644 million to $656 million.
Manhattan Associates shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.99, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.
