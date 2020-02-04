Lee sheriff wants this man

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assistance of the community in locating a wanted person, Donald Wayne Ketchum, according to a release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Ketchum is wanted for an active arrest warrant from Lee County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Probation Violation.
Donald Wayne Ketchum is a 53-year-old white man, 5’ 4”, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Ketchum was last seen around the 500 block of 9th Ave. in Albany.
If anyone has information about Donald Wayne Ketchum, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
