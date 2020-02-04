Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL SLEDDING ACCIDENT
Florida man killed in sledding accident at N.C. ski resort
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man has been killed in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort. The Charlotte Observer reports that John Joseph Nevins IV, of Titusville, Florida, died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Kimberley Jochl, the resort's marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night. She said sledding is prohibited on the resort's slopes. Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain's Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk. He was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine.
HEROIN OVERDOSE-CHILD
Father accused of abuse after 1-year-old overdoses on heroin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old boy has been accused of negligent child abuse after authorities say the boy overdosed on heroin. News outlets report 26-year-old Luis Castellon made his first court appearance Monday in Fayetteville. Cumberland County deputies say the child was administered naloxone Jan. 1 after he was found not breathing in a home in Roseboro. A search of the home turned up at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue. A district judge rejected a request for a higher bond for Castellon. He's been ordered not to have contact with minors. He has bonded out of jail. He had no comment when leaving court Monday.
NAACP-SEXUAL HARASSMENT
Woman's lawsuit seeks at least $15M from NAACP, former boss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman who repeatedly told the national NAACP that her supervisor in the North Carolina conference had sexually harassed is suing the national group and the ex-supervisor. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jazmyne Childs is seeking at least $15 million for her emotional and mental distress that she says civil rights organization condoned through its inaction. The lawsuit also names the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, who was her supervisor when she worked at the state conference office in Durham in 2017. The NAACP suspended Gatewood's membership after Childs held a news conference in September. The Associated Press emailed NAACP officials and Gatewood for comment.
AP-NC-EARTH-FARE-CLOSING
North Carolina-based Earth Fare to close its stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Organic grocery chain Earth Fare says it is closing all of its stores, saying it can't refinance its debt and it faces sales challenges. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the chain said in a news release that workers at its stores across the South, and in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, have been notified of the pending closures as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Earth Fare, which started in 1975, said it has tried “numerous strategic initiatives” in recent years, but it wasn't enough. The statement said the chain would continue to look for potential suitors for its stores.
CHILD ABUSE-TWO CHARGED
Virginia woman, North Carolina man accused of child abuse
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a Virginia woman and a North Carolina man with child abuse after police found two children with serious injuries at a motel. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 25-year-old Matthew Anthony Brooks of Lewisville is charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Kernersville police also charged 26-year-old Heather Marie Greenway of Union Hall, Virginia, with felony negligent child abuse. Police specifically accused Greenway of allowing Brooks to injure her sons. According to an arrest warrant, the boys were choked and had severe bruises, cuts and burns.
WOMAN SET ON FIRE
Police in North Carolina seek man they say set woman on fire
KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a man who they say set a woman on fire. Kinston police say on their Facebook page that one of its officers was flagged down and directed to a woman on a sidewalk who had severe burns to her upper body. The victim was transferred from a local hospital to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. According to police, the victim had stopped her car when she approached by an unknown person who doused the victim with a flammable liquid and then set her on fire.
FATAL SHOOTING-RIDESHARE
North Carolina teen shot to death inside rideshare vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 19-year-old passenger using a rideshare service was killed over the weekend when somebody shot into the vehicle he was riding in. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim on Sunday as 19-year-old Jacquez Keyshawn Moore. Police said a female passenger was also wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, Moore and the woman were shot just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. The driver told police a vehicle pulled up to next to his car during the ride, and someone began firing multiple times at the rear of his vehicle, striking both of the passengers in the back seat.
UBER DRIVER-FATAL CRASH
Uber driver facing charges after passenger killed in crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an Uber driver is facing charges after a fatal crash. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a 2014 BMW crossed a concrete median, ran off the road and struck a utility pole and two trees. Police say a 40-year-old woman who was a rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Geoffrey Douglas Adams. Adams was charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.