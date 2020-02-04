Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old boy has died, days after the car he was riding in was involved in a crash on Florida's Turnpike. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes says Nolan Panette was in a car seat in the back of his grandparents' car on Friday morning. Their car slowed down because of traffic and another vehicle struck it. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they immediately began CPR on the boy. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. The grandparents and the other driver suffered minor injuries.