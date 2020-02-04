'I was totally shocked’: Thomas Co. school surprises resource officer that makes difference

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Students gathered for a huge celebration at one Thomas County elementary school — all for someone very special to them.
All of Garrison-Pilcher Elementary School came out to support and acknowledge someone very special to them and it was all a big surprise.
“I was totally shocked,” Donald Franklin, a school resource officer, said.
A school resource officer for two years at Garrison-Pilcher, Franklin has left a mark on the school.
“I try to instill in them discipline, fairness, just playing with them. It’s probably one of the best jobs I’ve had,“ said Franklin.
Sonny’s BBQ puts together their “Random Acts of Barbeque” a few times a year.
Through nominations, they choose someone who continues to make a difference.
“Going above and beyond everyday and not only ensuring that the staff and students here are safe, but also helping implement new things here to kind of keep the students on track,” Taylor Chatelain, Sonny’s BBQ marketing manager, said.
Chatelain said they were able to pull off this huge surprise in just a few days.
And it wasn’t just a normal day for Franklin.
“I was very excited, and today, was my birthday as well,“ said Franklin.
Said Chatelain: “Not only didn’t we do an awesome birthday surprise, but we also got to recognize him as an awesome individual.”
Franklin was nominated by six teachers at the school.
Sonny’s also provided faculty and staff with lunch after the surprise.
Franklin said this was one of his best birthdays so far.
