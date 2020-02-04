Florida man accused of filming coworkers in day care bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Authorities arrested a cafeteria worker at a Florida child care center after coworkers noticed a cellphone taped to a sink in the bathroom.
The phone faced the toilet in the St. Petersburg center’s bathroom. Co-workers spotted the phone and notified authorities.
On Monday police arrested 30-year-old Julin Nichols on a video voyeurism charge. Police didn’t say whether any children are involved in the investigation, or how many people were recorded by the device.
Nichols bonded out of jail early Thursday. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
