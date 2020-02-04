Cloudy and mild Today. Breezy, warm with building afternoon rain chances Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday night with an isolated severe storm possible. Strong to severe storms are possible anytime from morning to evening Thursday. There’s a 15% chance of damaging winds, flash flooding and a 5% chance of a tornado. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain chances ease overnight and colder and drier air returns Friday. Sunny and seasonable this weekend.