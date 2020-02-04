Dougherty Co. to demonstrate new voting equipment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections office will have an informational session and demonstration of the new voting equipment.
This session will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Room 100.
Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson encourages the community to come out and learn about the new voting system before the presidential primary election on March 24.
The new voting system will still be a touchscreen when you go to vote, but now, you will be able to print the ballot.
You can look at all your selections before taking it over to the ballot scanner to be counted.
Nickerson said the new system will help voters to feel secure after they vote.
“We encourage our citizens to come out," Nickerson said. “We are going to show a short video that comes from the SecureVoteGa website. We want to show that video to start off and then we will have equipment set up. We want them to be able to put their hands to it and then ask any questions that they may have,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson also encourages people to assist with the election process by becoming a poll worker.
For more information, call the Dougherty County Elections Office at (229) 431-3247.
