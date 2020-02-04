Cordele family offers reward in homicide investigation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Cordele is offering a reward in hopes of getting information in the death of their loved one who was killed in January.
The Cordele Police Department (CPD) said the family of Jared Gherefiel, 31, is putting up $3,400 for “credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death.”
“We believe additional people have information about Jared’s death and ask they come forward with that information,” Cpt. Andrew Roufs, public information officer, said.
On Jan. 14, police responded to a shots fired call at 4th Avenue and 3rd Street.
When they arrived, they found Gherefiel dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released the identity of the teen or charges the juvenile is facing.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
