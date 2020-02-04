'We just want to know what happened to her’: Colquitt Co. deputies investigate possible animal cruelty case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a possible animal cruelty case.
***WARNING***
Some of the images and details of this case may be difficult for some, discretion is advised.
Officials with the Moultrie Humane Society said an X-ray of one of the dogs rescued from a home in Colquitt County shows the dog’s spine was detached.
Due to her injuries, they said the dog, Willow, had to be put down.
According to the incident report, a veterinarian said the injuries are possibly the result of someone swinging an object over their head and striking Willow.
Interim Director at the Humane Society, Tonya Dean, said Willow was found in a ditch and her puppies were located in a drain pipe.
Dean said they need your help in getting justice for Willow.
“It’s just a neverending cycle and I just encourage you to please come up here or call us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, we just want to know what happened to her so we can hopefully get justice for Willow," said Dean.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they need more information from the community for this case to move forward.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.
