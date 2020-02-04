ASU expects big recruiting class in 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Rams are looking forward to a big signing day this year.
With another chance to claim a title, the Rams are hoping some in-state talent will help lead the way.
ASU has done quite well in recent years on signing day.
And this year, they’re looking to grab some local talent.
Head coach Gabe Giardina is estimating around 13 new signees.
And is looking forward to another conference title run.
“Well I think it’s very fertile recruiting ground," said Giardina. "The great thing about being the head coach here is you don’t have to go far to find the players. Whether it’s in Albany or the surrounding areas. So it’s exciting. We’ve worked very hard to get ourselves to this point to ink these guys. To give them a great future to be Golden Rams. It’s exciting that the day is finally here you know?”
National signing day will start tomorrow at 8 A.M.
