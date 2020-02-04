Albany State Golden Rams baseball team ready for home opener

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The baseball season is underway.
And the Albany State Rams are searching for revenge.
Last year, the Rams found the conference finals, but couldn’t complete the repeat.
Now, they’re back.
The home opener for the Albany State University baseball team is just days away.
“We prepared all fall and all season leading up to this. And I believe our whole team is ready and we’re ready to compete," said senior pitcher, Blake Howell.
The Golden Rams are stacked with 14 seniors and five preseason All-Team players this season.
Third baseman, Travis Ray is among one of them.
“Just to be in the moment. Never knowing if you can play after your senior season at college, it’s very special. And I think we’re going to give it our best," said Ray.
The Rams finished first in the SIAC Eastern Division, last season.
This year, Head Coach Scot Hemmings said they have their sights set on region.
“We’re trying to stretch our expectations outside the SIAC," said Hemmings.
“We’re taking it week by week. And we’re going to keep working. And when region gets here, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to take care of business," said Ray.
After falling in the SIAC championship game, the Rams are ready to redeem themselves.
“We’re just looking to one goal. And that’s to be ready for May when the championship comes around and we’ll be ready to win," said Howell.
“We’re a group of 32 guys that strongly believe in one thing, one philosophy and one coach. And that’s big for the program," said Ray.
The Rams take on Truett McConnell University Friday at 6 P.M.
