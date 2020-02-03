Thomasville wins Visionary City Award for restoration of ‘The Bottom’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A restoration project won the city of Thomasville a notable award in Atlanta.
As a historic part of downtown, restoring “The Bottom” was a large part of redeveloping the West Jackson streetscape.
The Creative District Vision Plan started in 2014.
It also includes The Ritz Amphitheater and Park and the Community Trailhead.
"The Bottom” had thriving African American, Greek and Jewish owned businesses in the early 1900′s.
The whole area hadn’t seen growth since around 1980.
We spoke with the director of the Main Street program in Thomasville.
She told us why it was important to bring this area back to life.
“It’s really important that we connected that area of the downtown to the rest of the downtown. Bringing life to the history of the area and preserve the buildings and the architecture there as well,” said April Norton, Director of Main Street Program and Downtown Development.
Since the ’80s, a handful of businesses have been standing strong in that area.
Norton says “The Bottom” is a gateway into downtown.
The city wants to make sure they’re bringing more life and opportunity to the area by preserving and adding new businesses.
And along with Thomasville, the city of Adel won the Visionary City Award in Atlanta as well.
