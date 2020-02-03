Suspect in chase that resulted in death of a Long Co. deputy arrested in South Carolina

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a chase last week that resulted in the death of a Long County deputy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states that 22-year-old Jerry Englum was arrested in Colleton County, S.C. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
He is charged with homicide by vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving.
Englum had numerous outstanding felony warrants in Liberty County, Ga.
“He was arrested in South Carolina, so at this point in time, he’s going to have to be extradited back to Georgia," said Stacy Carson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "Once he’s brought back then the judicial process will begin in Georgia.”
Deputy Sheldon Whiteman was killed during the chase on Jan. 23. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Long County High School Gymnasium.
A funeral honoring Whiteman will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the same location.
Those coming to the visitation were asked to wear blue to honor Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.
The wife of fallen Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland Junior, who has spoken to the Whiteman family, says the community’s simple act of just being there is helping them during this tough time.
“When you move into our community, we take you in as family,” said McClelland.
That same community support got Cindy McClelland through one of the toughest times after her husband was killed in the line of duty in September 2018.
“You’re in a state of shock.”
McClelland says she’s visited Deputy Sheldon Whiteman’s family several times since his passing.
“They’re surrounded by a lot of family right now.”
With each visit, she learns more about a man loved by so many.
“He’s a very Godly man. He led the family.”
McClelland says the family is overwhelmed by the community support, but as the days and months go by, like McClelland, faith is what will give them the strength to carry on.
“God will get you through anything, but you have to turn it over to him.”
