S.C. guidance counselor accused of assaulting middle school student

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A guidance counselor at a South Carolina middle school was charged Monday in connection with an alleged incident that happened in late January.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 28 at South Middle School on Billings Drive. Officials say a guidance counselor at the school, 42-year-old Reginald Marshall Partee, shoved a 12-year-old boy in the hallway, knocking him to the floor.
The alleged assault happened after Partee saw the boy sitting on a bench in the hallway and told him to go back to his class, the report states. Deputies say the student ran down the hall toward his classroom, then reversed course and ran past Partee in the opposite direction.
Partee then walked to where the student stopped, investigators say, and “shoved the student in the upper body, causing him to fall to the floor.” He then sent the boy to the principal’s office.
A warrant request to a magistrate was obtained for third-degree assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail, and Partee turned himself in at the sheriff’s office early Saturday morning. He was later released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.
Partee is currently still listed as an employee of the school and school district, but remains on paid administrative leave.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
