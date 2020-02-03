Moultrie community development leader outlines 2020 goals for the city

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - New ideas and plans are on the way for the City of Moultrie.
Stephen Godley is the city’s new director of planning and community development and is in his first week in the new role.
Born and raised in the area, Godley knows Moultrie well. With a background in engineering, he said he’s worked on multiple projects around the city.
Godley said this background can also help with design and architecture.
“I would like to see the dilapidated houses being revitalized if they can or torn down, and lots cleaned up just to make our city remain beautiful,” said Godley.
Godley said he thinks this would invite more opportunities for growth in the area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.