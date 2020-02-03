Moultrie to bring Fiber Ring to downtown

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new and exciting project is in the works for the city of Moultrie.
New additions like Wi-Fi, security systems and speakers will be installed downtown.
The Moultrie Downtown Development Authority said now is the right time to add this system to the area and bring more life to the city.
“It’s just really needed, I think, and people are just really excited about the free Wi-Fi. And I’m excited about the speakers when we have an event on the square," said Amy Johnson, the downtown development and PR director.
Johnson said the new fiber ring will put Moultrie on the cutting edge.
”Downtown is a centerpiece of our community and it’s the heart of the community and it should be in any town. This fiber ring, we think, will add so much to our town,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the system will also enhance tourists’ experience when visiting downtown Moultrie.
Tiffany Brooks, who works as a bartender at the Packer Stadium Bar and Grill, said this addition will be great for their restaurant and its guests.
“I just feel like it’ll also help the safety of guests or whatever, because we do stay open late, but I just feel like it’s a great idea,” said Brooks.
Johnson said the fiber ring will be going around a nine-block area downtown and they’re looking to get started in just a few months.
“We’re hoping to start construction at the end of spring. We’re looking to go out for bid in about three weeks on the projects," said Johnson. “We are funding that project through a grant through USDA and through private donations through downtown Moultrie tomorrow."
A request for the quote on this system is expected to be released later this month.
