Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ORANGEBURG MASSACRE ANNIVERSARY
Orangeburg Massacre ceremony to unveil busts of 3 killed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University plans to unveil bronze busts of three students killed by bullets fired by officers during a 1968 civil rights protest. The university says the busts will be dedicated Saturday as part of the 52nd anniversary commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre. Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton and Henry Smith were all shot to death February 8, 1968, by state troopers during a tense encounter after three days of protests over a segregated bowling alley. The troopers claimed someone shot at them first, but no evidence of anyone firing other than officers was ever found.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE-MEN
166-year-old women's college OKs male residential students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 166-year-old women's college in South Carolina has decided to admit men as residential students, possibly as early as fall 2021. Columbia College has co-ed evening, graduate and online programs. But college spokeswoman Erika Dawkins tells The State that this will be the first “co-ed residential day program.” President Carol Moore tells the Post and Courier that the school in Columbia will keep its designation as a women's college by letting women choose to attend co-ed or women-only classes. The board of trustees voted on the plan Friday.
SLAIN OFFICER HONORED
Hometown of SC fallen officer opens park named in his honor
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — An officer killed in a 2018 ambush is having a park named in his honor in his South Carolina hometown. The Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Park opened Thursday in Darlington. Carraway's family remembered him as children played nearby on a swing set. The park also has a lighted basketball court, something Carraway's wife says he would have enjoyed because he loved coaching and mentoring kids. Darlington is also working on a downtown memorial park to fallen officers that should open this fall.
SEIZED PROPERTY
Prosecutor appeals overturning of SC's forfeiture laws
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor is appealing to the South Carolina Supreme Court a lower court's ruling that the state's forfeiture laws are not legal. Last year, Circuit Judge Steven John ruled the state and U.S. constitutions were violated by a law allowing police departments to confiscate cash, cars, houses and other items that came from proceeds of illegal activities even if someone isn't convicted of a crime. The ruling only affected two counties, so Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told The Greenville News he is asking the Supreme Court to decide if the ruling was right and should be applied to the whole state.
FARM AID
House considers relief fund for South Carolina farmers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is considering a bill that would create a relief fund for farmers that could be used before federal aid is granted or if help from the U.S. government never comes. The House Agriculture Committee approved the fund on a 14-2 vote Wednesday. The bill only establishes the fund. Money to fill it will have to be approved through the budget process. Supporters said disasters from the great flood in 2015 to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 show South Carolina farmers need more help than the slow and uncertain relief from the federal government.
POLICE AMBUSH
Officer wounded in 2018 ambush is State of the Union guest
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina congressman is inviting as his special guest to the president's State of the Union address a police officer who survived a 2018 ambush. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said Florence County Sheriff's investigator Sarah Miller will be his guest for Tuesday's speech in Washington by President Donald Trump. Miller was one of seven officers shot outside a Florence house by a homeowner who ambushed them from a second floor window as they came for an appointment to talk to his son in a sexual assault case and serve a warrant. Two officers died and Miller and four others were hurt.