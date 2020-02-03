First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 3, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 9:17 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday.

The main threats are a 15 percent chance of damaging winds, a 10 percent chance of flash flooding and a 5 percent chance of tornadoes.

The projected threats for Thursday's First Alert Weather Day.
The timing of threats is projected from midnight Wednesday night until Thursday at 6 p.m.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

