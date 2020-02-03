First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday.
The main threats are a 15 percent chance of damaging winds, a 10 percent chance of flash flooding and a 5 percent chance of tornadoes.
The timing of threats is projected from midnight Wednesday night until Thursday at 6 p.m.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
