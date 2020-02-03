Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old who “looks much older”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting assistance in locating a runaway teenager.
16-year-old Avery Cheney was last seen on Jan. 5 in the 8000 block of Veterans Pkwy. wearing a black hoodie and skinny jeans.
Cheney’s mother says he looks much older than 16-years-old. He has curly light brown hair that he typically wears in a bun, blue eyes and may have a full beard.
He is 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Cheney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.