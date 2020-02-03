Cairo mom questioned by police after daughter reported missing

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a Cairo teenager who was missing for two days is in custody, according to the Cairo Police Department.
Police said Kinnesh Moore is in custody as investigators are questioning her involvement and failure to disclose Kadasia Alexis Hall’s whereabouts.
Hall, 12, was originally reported missing on Saturday. She was found two days later in Thomasville.
Police said Hall was taken to Thomasville by a family member that did not disclose that to police from the start of the search.
“It is the belief of the Cairo Police Department that if (Moore) had advised investigators the whereabouts of her daughter, the significant and immediate concern caused to the community over the safety of the child would have been avoided, as well as the needless expense of police resources,” the department said in a release Monday.
The Cairo Police Department has not said if there will be any charges.
