Ben Hill Co. man arrested for child molestation released on bond

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A man facing numerous child molestation charges in Ben Hill County was released on bond Monday morning.
Jason Griffin was charged with five counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.
The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was 2-years-old at the time of the incident and not related to Griffin.
He was released on a $50,000 bond and on special conditions.
Griffin must wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with any minor, other than his own children, and have no contact with the victim or victim’s family.
