Asante, Chehaw’s meerkat, says Spring is coming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Spring is around the corner according to a furry character at Chehaw Park and Zoo.
It is an annual tradition around the nation to use a groundhog's shadow to determine if Spring is coming.
Chehaw Park and Zoo uses meerkats to make the determination.
Sunday morning Asante, 11, made his prediction “And he let us know that Spring is on its way. He did not see his shadow” said Education Specialist at Chehaw Park and Zoo, Ashleigh Kelly.
“Every other zoo here in America has there own version of Groundhog Day. We like to use our Meerkats because they’re very popular, and its the closest thing that we have to a groundhog.”
Kelly says Asante is always excited to make the weather prediction every year.
She says because he gets plenty of treats afterward.
Chehaw Park has been using meerkats on Groundhog Day for several years now.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.