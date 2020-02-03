Anonymous donor gifts $20K to Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful for new project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) was gifted $20,000 by an anonymous donor.
KADB Director, Judy Bowles, said the money will be used at the Putney Community Park.
Bowles is asking for volunteers to come out and help the group plant 90 shrubs and 100, 30-gallon trees.
Bowles said they lost more than 10 trees during the January 2017 tornadoes.
She said not only will it beautify the area, but it will also help the environment.
“Because of the tornado three years ago, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful initiated a new program. We said it would be a two-year program called Grow Albany. We were able to raise donations from our community businesses and residents, a little over $130,000,” said Bowles.
The money went to several projects, including beautification projects at Tift Park and Radium Springs.
With the new donation, they’ll be able to complete the Putney project, as well.
More beautification projects:
While debris from the past natural disasters is all cleared, South Georgia counties are still waiting to be reimbursed.
Dougherty County leaders spoke with Tetra Tech representatives at their last board meeting.
The county hired Tetra Tech to clean storm debris after both the January 2017 tornadoes and October 2018′s Hurricane Michael.
It cost around $3 million to clean debris after Hurricane Michael alone.
And that was all out of the county's pocket.
Now, the county is waiting to be reimbursed by GEMA and FEMA.
“We have other clients especially in Florida that we’re working with, with working through some challenges with. But Dougherty County as a whole is doing very well, especially with all four natural disasters. If you look at the whole picture, they’re making good progress with Hurricane Michael, which is what we’re working on right now,” said Tetra Tech Representative, Andy Burns.
Burns said Dougherty County was the first in the area to receive reimbursement for Michael.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.