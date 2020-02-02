Workshop at Chehaw Park recreates hammocks, toys with recycled materials

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park leaders are finding new ways to utilize recycled items for the benefit of the community and animals.
The park hosted it’s annual enrichment workshop early this morning.
The cause was to take and recreate new things with old and used items like fire hoses, plastic, and other materials.
Volunteers and other organizations from the area came together to help recreate these recycled things into cool puzzles and toys for animals in their exhibit.
The fire hoses will be used to create swings and hammocks as well as a food source for money.
Enrichment Coordinator Tayler Royal talks about the importance of the conversation.
“For me, conservation is everything. So the fact that I get to come to work every day and take away from things they could otherwise damage the environment and actually turn it into a positive that could help the environment; and the good fare of our animals. I think that is really cool," Royal said.
Royal shares that she has only been there a year but with community exercises like this, she’s excited for the progress of the park.
