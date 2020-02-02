Southwest Georgia students learn criminal justice lessons through mock trial competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While many students spend their Saturday mornings sleeping in, but in Albany, a group of high school students was gearing up for a day in court.
James Hubbard teaches law and public safety at Dougherty Comprehensive High School. He believes the mock trials help students understand the criminal justice system.
“My passion for these kids is; we need more kids involved in the criminal justice system the right way,” Hubbard said.
These high schoolers were up at 9 a.m. waiting for their chance to start a trial.
Hubbard said allowing students to go through the motions from Saturday morning’s mock trial, teaches them the behind the scenes work of the legal system.
“They are learning how to be lawyers and think on their feet. Being able to respond without getting upset and we have a lot of passionate kids who have dedicated a lot of time to this,” Hubbard told us.
The trial was made up of three public and three private schools competing.
Some Dougherty County students spoke on their experience.
Davon Davis is an 11th grader who says he wants to make a change. We asked if he wanted to be the lawyer or witness in his case.
“We learned courtroom skills, courtroom etiquette. So basically, it is a courtroom simulation where they give you a case. You study your case and then you decide if you want to be a lawyer or a witness,” Davis told us. “I’m striving to be a district attorney. Because a district attorney is the highest lawyer that you have. There is only one district attorney in each district. So that would be a great accomplishment in life.”
Miracle Cohen said all of her time watching ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ didn’t prepare her for this.
“What I saw in movies is very different. It’s a lot of emotions. I’m excited, nervous and really just stressed and really just hoping to make it to the next level to make it to state and compete against other teams,” Cohen said.
Hubbard said family and community involvement really matter for times like these.
“This is an opportunity for them to shine. I would just love for the whole community to come out. I think this needs to be promoted. It’s not enough of it being promoted. I think that’s how we change the narrative for the kids here especially in Dougherty County,” Hubbard told us.
Hubbard said winning is never their focus but learning a new lesson and experience in life is the true meaning of a winner.
