Repeated offender arrested after Thomasville drug bust

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division team arrested and charged a man Thursday with multiple felonies, according to a post from Facebook.
Deputies say Joseph Benjamin Adams, Jr., 37, has been in the drug game for more than two decades. Adams has also been a target of the narcotics office for years and has been arrested many times.
On Thursday, drug agents issued a search warrant on the 600 block of West Patterson Street, where undercover drug transactions were made.
Deputies said Thursday’s bust goes back to when Adams fled the scene on foot during a traffic stop in August 2019 but left cocaine in the car.
Undercover agents have been following him since then.
Four pounds of synthetic marijuana, crack and cocaine powder, hydrocodone pills and a loaded purple 9mm pistol were found inside the home during the search.
Adams is being charged with:
- Schedule I substance (synthetic marijuana)
- Two counts of cocaine possession with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance (hydrocodone) with intent to distribute
- Cocaine possession
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Adams will also be charged with several traffic offenses from the August 2019 traffic stop.
