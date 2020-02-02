African American lecture professor educates community on Andersonville history

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia professor is making sure the community is educated on what he calls the rich history of the land they live in.
Evan Kutzler works at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Early Saturday, he gave a lecture on African American history in Andersonville.
He said it was once a place where African Americans were enslaved. Then it became a place where freed slaves found refuge in the late 1800s.
Kutzler told us why he thinks it’s important for every person in the area to be educated on the history of Andersonville.
“The story doesn’t make sense without it. Without African American history at Andersonville, sentences become passive. Who built the prison? The Prison was built. Well, who built the prison? My program is just the starting point for a conversation the national park service needs to have about telling the full story of all the layers of history," Kutzler said.
He also adds if you ask the right questions, there’s a lot of South Georgia history left to be learned.
