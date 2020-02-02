Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FUNERAL SHOOTING
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving one other person wounded. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Victory City Church. They said a 15-year-old boy and 47-year-old Royce Freeman died at the scene. A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile believed to have also been wounded was actually hurt in a shooting elsewhere. Police said at least 13 rounds were fired. No arrests have been made. Police and the church's pastor say the shooting didn't take place on church grounds.
Authorities: Florida deputy kills gunman during shootout
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy killed a gunman during a shootout. The Hernando County sheriff said deputies went to a home in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon after someone inside called 911 to report that a family member was threatening others with a gun. During the call, gunfire erupted, leaving one person wounded. The first deputy arrived within three minutes and was met by gunfire. The deputy took cover in a neighbor's garage and returned fire. The sheriff says the gunman then came outside and continued firing. He says the deputy left the garage and shot the gunman, killing him.
50 Cent, DJ Khaled join Fat Joe at pre-Super Bowl concert
NEW YORK (AP) — Fat Joe brought New York hip-hop to Miami for an energetic pre-Super Bowl concert a day ahead of the big game. The Bronx rapper was joined by 50 Cent and Remy Ma for the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party on Saturday at Clevelander South Beach. Joe performed a number of hits, including the Grammy-nominated smashes “What’s Luv?,” “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up.” Other performers included Flo Rida and DJ Khaled, who has headlined multiple pre-Super Bowl concerts this week and did his signature dance to his hit “Wild Thoughts” alongside Joe.
Abortion, nude beaches, bears on Florida's legislative plate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is entering the fourth week of its annual 60-day session and it still hasn't sent any bills to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. But one that's getting close to final passage is a measure that would require girls under the age of 18 get a parent's permission before having an abortion. Among other bills coming up in the week ahead would increase penalties for illegal bear hunting and would make clear in state law that it's not illegal to be naked on a nude beach.
Woman charged in Mar-a-Lago chase refuses to appear in court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An opera singer charged with using an SUV to blast through barricades outside of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate refused to appear in a Florida court. Hannah Roemhild refused to appear Saturday and the judge delayed her hearing until Monday if she can be transported from the Palm Beach County jail without endangering herself or deputies. The 30-year-old singer is charged with two state counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after Friday's wild chase through Palm Beach and past Mar-a-Lago. She drew gunfire after blasting through checkpoints outside the club. Trump was not present at the club.
Police open fire at 'impaired' driver in Mar-a-Lago breach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they were forced to open fire on a woman who drove her SUV through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago. The woman was not injured when her vehicle was hit Friday but was arrested and faces numerous charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild was “obviously impaired,” but there is no indication that she intended an attack on President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says Roemhild didn't get “remotely close” to the “inner perimeter” of the private club. Roemhild is being charged with assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on two sheriff’s deputies and traffic charges.
Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show
MIAMI (AP) — Torrential rains overshadowed rapper Post Malone's pre-Super Bowl show in Miami. The weather shut down the red carpet and delayed the performance until 2:30 a.m. Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows pop-up promised to be a star-studded event. The Los Angeles-area club took over an island and VIP guests were slated to arrive by yacht. But relentless rain caused delays and confusion. The red carpet turned to chaos as non-celebrities seized the chance to get in front of the camera, while bedraggled celebrities huddled nearby. Hours after the performance was to start, actor Kevin Hart awkwardly came onstage to introduce Post Malone, but the rapper didn't appear for 15 more minutes.
Guaidó rallies Venezuelan expats in Miami at end of tour
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Venezuela's Juan Guaidó told a large crowd of cheering expatriates in Miami that he's returning to Caracas with the world's support. Guaidó is bringing an international tour to a close with the Florida rally on Saturday, saying he's preparing to go home soon. Absent from his trip was meeting President Donald Trump, who tweeted earlier in the day a picture of himself golfing. Guaidó says there's still the chance of a meeting with the U.S. president, one of his most important allies in a year-long campaign to oust socialist President Nicolás Maduro.
Shaquille O’Neal on Kobe Bryant: 'We love you, brother'
MIAMI (AP) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, Shaquille O’Neal paid tribute to friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant with one of their favorite hobbies: music. O’Neal, who moonlights as DJ Diesel, brought his carnival-themed event “Shaq’s Fun House” to Miami on Friday night, telling the audience: “Put your cellphone lights on. We gone light this (expletive) up one last time for Kobe Bryant.” Other performers during the multi-hour event included Diplo, DaBaby, Tiesto, Pitbull and Diddy, who also honored Bryant during his set.
49ers rewarded with patience with Ward, Armstead
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead perhaps best symbolized the San Francisco 49ers' fall from contender to also-ran in the post-Jim Harbaugh era. The former first-round picks struggled through the starts of their careers as they battled through injuries and bounced around positions in search of the best role. Everything has fallen into place for both Ward and Armstead this season as they have anchored a defense that has San Francisco one win away from its record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.