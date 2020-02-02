Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

FUGITIVE CAUGHT-DIGITAL FOOTPRINTS
Digital footprints lead cops to Arizona fugitive in Canada
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say man who pleaded guilty to murder before fleeing Arizona over 16 years ago to avoid being sentenced has been arrested in Canada. Adan Perez Huerta pleaded guilty in 2003 to negligent homicide. But he didn't appear for sentencing in the case stemming from a 19-year-old woman’s death in a 2002 DUI car wreck in a Phoenix suburb. Chandler police say a detective searched for Huerta by checking social media posts of his relatives and associates and eventually found posts by Adan himself and determined that Huerta was in Toronto. Police there arrested Huerta, and he was extradited Thursday. Huerta’s attorney declined comment Saturday.
Arizona AG wants ballot harvesting decision placed on hold
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked the Supreme Court to keep in place an Arizona law that prohibits voters from delivering other people's mail ballots to the polls. Brnovich's request comes less than a week after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the policy is illegal and violates the Voting Rights Act. Some Democrats have argued the policy disproportionately affected Native American, Hispanic, African American and other voters in Arizona who have poor mail service. Some Republican legislators have argued that the practice of ballot harvesting leaves elections vulnerable to fraud.
Arizona health program moves to bolster ranks of caregivers
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An expected shortage of in-home caregivers for older Arizona residents has prompted the state’s Medicaid program to work with insurers and other entities to provide training for entry-level workers, including high school graduates. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the aim is to build a long-term-care workforce within the system's network by 2024. State officials said the insurers will provide services to more than 26,000 Medicaid program members who are 65 and older, blind, or disabled and at risk of institutionalization. Aides help with bathing, dressing, cooking, cleaning, laundry and running errands so clients can remain safely in their homes rather than move to assisted living or nursing facilities.
Phoenix police: 2 men, 1 woman dead after shootings at home
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says three people are dead following a shooting Friday night at a home where one man killed another and a woman and also himself. Detective Luis Samudio identified the victims as 52-year-old Sabrina Miran-Garcia and 53-year-old Gonzalo Augustin and the dead-suspect as 27-year-old Brian Santiago. Samudio says Miran-Garcia was found dead in front of the residence while the bodies of the two men were found inside in different parts of the residence. Samudio said preliminary information gathered by detectives indicated the three all lived at the residence but their relationships weren't immediately determined.
Tucson man sentenced for sending threatening letters to cops
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sending letters threatening to kill police officers in New Mexico but he's already served that time behind bars while his case was pending. A federal judge in Albuquerque sentenced 52-year-old Brian Clayton Charles of Tucson on Friday on five counts of mailing threatening communication while granting him credit for 18 months in custody. Charles pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico says Charles acknowledged sending threatening letters to Albuquerque police officers in 2016. The office says Charles threatened in the letters to kill the officers and pile their bodies in mass graves in a cemetery.
Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaida leader
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq. The Department of Justice says 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq on Friday. It says the Iraqi government charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah. They say that he and other members of al-Qaida fatally shot a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate. It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state.
Arizona cop who fatally shot teen in back won’t be charged
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in metro Phoenix won't charge an officer who shot a 14-year-old boy holding a replica gun and running away during a call about a vehicle break-in. The Maricopa County attorney says prosecutors likely wouldn’t have won a conviction against the officer who shot the teen in the back in an alley in January 2019. She says the officer didn't know the suspect was 14 and believed he was armed and about to get away. An attorney for the teen's parents said his clients are disappointed and plan to move forward with a lawsuit against the officer and the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.
Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo says one of its self-driving minivans operating in manual mode was involved in a rear-end collision in a Phoenix suburb caused by the reckless driving of a sedan. Waymo says the sedan erratically swerved, braked aggressively and abruptly slowed before the crash Thursday night in Tempe. Waymo says its driver tried to avoid a collision but rear-ended the sedan and its driver was treated for neck pain. Police say only Waymo's driver was hurt. Waymo is among several companies testing autonomous vehicles in metro Phoenix. An Uber self-driving vehicle in 2018 hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe.