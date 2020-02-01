Forecast: Sun, warmer temperatures return Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a cloudy and cool past few days, sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Sunday.
For the rest of your Saturday, gradual clearing this evening and chilly. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. The second half of the weekend will be completely different than the first half.
Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid 60s. High pressure continues to control our weather into Monday. We’ll start off the workweek warming into the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Slight rain chances return on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.
Our next cold front approaches the region by Wednesday.
Expect showers and storms to arrive by afternoon and evening on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. A few strong to severe storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned to future forecasts for updates. Highs near 70 on Thursday. The cold front passes by Friday. Expect cooler and drier air to filter in on Friday with a clearing sky. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.
We’ll see warmer conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.