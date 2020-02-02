Family, friends remember Long Co. deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -It was the final goodbye to a brother in blue.
Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman was killed in a police chase last week.
Family, friends, co-workers, and community members paid their respects to a man who gave his life to protect his community.
“If you’ve ever loved, lost someone, it touches you in your heart and really hurts you, you know, to lose someone like that,” said Georgia State Patrol’s Captain Thornell King.
The Long County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies said goodbye to their brother, Deputy Sheldon Whiteman as the community stood with them, grieving.
“It just shows the family that they don’t grieve alone," said Greg Ernst with the Patriot Guard Riders. "That as they’re grieving, the community grieves with them.”
As tears were shed, memories of a man loved and respected by so many were shared.
“Instead of writing her a ticket, he sat there and talked with her about law enforcement, and now she’s interested in becoming a policeman now,” said Captain King.
A day filled with sadness also brought comfort to those who knew Deputy Whiteman.
The Long County Sheriff’s Office set up the Deputy Sheldon Whiteman Blue Line Memorial Fund. 100 percent of the contributions will be given to Deputy Whiteman’s Family.
If you’re interested in donating or want more information, contact the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
