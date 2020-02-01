What police say you should know about spotting counterfeit money

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - You could end up with fake money if you’re not sure how to spot a counterfeit bill.
A Thomasville store clerk learned this through a first-hand experience. Just this week, a store clerk reported receiving a counterfeit bill.
Thomasville Police Lieutenant Toby Knifer said that typically, some of these fake bills are bought on the internet.
If you see money with an unusual color on it, take a closer look.
“Some bills that we see coming in, they’ll have some Chinese writing on it. A lot of times it’s a red or pink color," described Lt. Kinfer.
Knifer said sometimes, the money is bought online and sent over as play or movie money.
So what happens if you accidentally pass that fake bill along?
“We typically will contact those individuals and see where they may know where that source came from," said Lt. Knifer.
Jessica Brinson works at the store where they found a fake $100 bill this week and she’s no stranger to counterfeit money.
“I’ve had people trying to pass me counterfeit bills, about five times in the past year and a half,” said Brinson.
After 20 years in the convenience store business, Brinson said she can always tell when a bill is fake.
“They don’t even look right, don’t even look real,” Brinson explained.
Kinfer said reports of counterfeit bills come in waves throughout the year, but they’ve decreased recently.
But what happens to counterfeit bills after they are submitted into evidence?
“They are turned over to secret service and sent to Washington to be logged and tracked throughout the whole country," said Lt. Knifer.
Knifer said this can help find the source of the counterfeit money and stop further circulation.
Lt. Knifer also said that if you aren’t sure whether a bill is real or fake, you can go to the bank or a law enforcement office for help.
