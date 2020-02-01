Turner Co. School Board purchases new set of wheels for students

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Students in the Turner County School System just received a new set of wheels.
The Turner County Schools just bought a new $119,000 school bus.
The 82 passenger school bus is for kids living in the city limits of Ashburn.
Some of the new features include tinted windows to protect students during the summer heat. New LED lights and even three new cameras are installed in the front, middle and back of the bus.
Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Walker said there is one important feature that she said both parents and teachers will love.
“The new buses have the feature when the bus pulls back into the bus yard and they turn the bus off, there is a signal that will go off. What that signal does is, the bus driver has to get up and walk to the back of the bus to turn the signal off. They will make sure that there are no children left on the bus at the end of the day," explained Walker.
Walker said students can expect to see the cool new yellow bus this Monday at their bus stops.
