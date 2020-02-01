Lee County Middle School West learns about weather from WALB’s Bradford Ambrose

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10′s Bradford Ambrose took a field trip to Lee County Middle School West Friday morning.
Ambrose spoke to around 100 sixth graders about several weather topics they are learning about in class. Those lessons include air pressure, weather fronts and air masses.
Ambrose also discussed how he uses these subjects every day to forecast South Georgia’s weather.
“I learned about weather fronts. And it’s important so I know what to dress like because if I wear shorts and a t-shirt in like 30-degree weather, I’m going to freeze to death," said Jackson, a sixth grader.
If you’re a teacher and would like a member of the First Alert Weather Team to visit your class, send them an email to weather@walb.com.
