Jury reaches verdict in 2017 Fitzgerald murder trial

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County jury has reached a verdict for a man charged in the death of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter back in 2017.
Veartis Wallace, 41, was found guilty of murder Friday.
He was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault after the death of his girlfriend, Jennifer Taylor, and her daughter, Marissa Lynn Taylor.
He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole.
The district attorney said the verdict was returned after 15 minutes of deliberation.
