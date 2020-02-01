Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to the Albany Civic Center

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show Live logo in 2019 (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | February 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 5:42 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hot Wheels is gearing up their monster trucks as they prepare to make a return to the Albany Civic Center.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will make a come back on Saturday, Feb. 8. The show starts at 12:30 p.m. The Crash Zone pre-party will start at 10 a.m.

Another show will start at 7:30 p.m. The Crash Zone pre-party for the later show will start at 5 p.m.

Tickets:

  • Adult- $25 and $31
  • Kids- $5
  • Groups (10 or more)-$20
  • Military w/ valid ID-$20

Tickets are be found here.

Last February, the show hit record crowd numbers in Albany, being the largest crowd the tour had seen during that tour.

