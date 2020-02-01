Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to the Albany Civic Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hot Wheels is gearing up their monster trucks as they prepare to make a return to the Albany Civic Center.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will make a come back on Saturday, Feb. 8. The show starts at 12:30 p.m. The Crash Zone pre-party will start at 10 a.m.
Another show will start at 7:30 p.m. The Crash Zone pre-party for the later show will start at 5 p.m.
- Adult- $25 and $31
- Kids- $5
- Groups (10 or more)-$20
- Military w/ valid ID-$20
Tickets are be found here.
