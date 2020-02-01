Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart was the headline act at NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The three-time NASCAR champion renowned for his throwback, blue-collar approach was part of a Joe Gibbs Racing celebration. He was inducted alongside Joe Gibbs, his former boss, and Bobby Labonte, his former teammate. Labonte and Stewart combined to win the first three Cup championships for Gibbs, who is now in the Hall of Fame for both NASCAR and Pro Football. Also inducted were Waddell Willson and the late Buddy Baker, who also have ties to Stewart's start in NASCAR.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play against Boston College after missing 11 games following knee surgery. Anthony had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. Anthony said this week that he was feeling close to 100%. Williams says Anthony went through roughly a quarter to a third of Thursday's practice. He says Anthony's availability for the BC game Saturday would depend on how he feels after Thursday and possibly more work Friday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule has filled out the remainder of his coaching staff, adding a mix of coaches with NFL and college backgrounds. Among those hired includes Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon as running backs coach and Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach. On defense Al Holcomb returns to Carolina and will be the defensive run game coordinator, while Jason Simmons will be the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Hurricanes had tied the score with a goal by Sebastian Aho on a power play of their own just 70 seconds earlier. But Aho was called for a hooking penalty with 2:34 remaining, and the Golden Knights won a faceoff and scored the winning goal with just 6 seconds elapsed on the penalty. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for Vegas. Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny also scored for the Golden Knights. Teuvo Teravainen and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina, and Petr Mrazek had 33 saves.
MIAMI (AP) — Imagine protective pads designed after a quick scan, then created within hours by a 3-D printer. Thinner, lighter and precisely contoured to protect a quarterback's collarbone or a center's injured thumb. Well, a trio of former Duke football players and engineers did, and it's not just a theory. While still playing, they created a pad that allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to return after only three weeks with a broken collarbone in 2018. Jones wound up being drafted No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in April 2019. They won the NFL's fifth innovation and analytics competition to keep players safer.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason has hired Aaron Henry as his new cornerbacks coach. The move reunites Henry with the Commodores' new defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Henry spent the past three seasons as a defensive assistant at North Carolina State. He started coaching safeties in 2017, then worked with N.C. State's defensive backs in 2018 and 2019. The Wolfpack had 28 interceptions during Henry's tenure. Mason says Henry is a proven recruiter and technician.