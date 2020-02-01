Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. They have the fastest wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, one of the premier tight ends in Travis Kelce and one of the elite coaches in Andy Reid. Those are all compelling reasons for why the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, but it's not the biggest one. No, most fans back in Kansas City are pinning their hopes on something far less tangible: fate. The way the postseason has played out has folks thinking the Chiefs and their popular coach are simply due when they play the San Francisco 49ers.